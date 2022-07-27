Todd Bowles: Buccaneers signed Julio Jones now because of injuries at position last year

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are loaded at receiver. And that’s how they want it.

Coach Todd Bowles explained to reporters on Wednesday that the team opted to add receiver Julio Jones in training camp in order to ensure that the team will have sufficient depth if/when injuries happen at the position. As they did in 2021.

“If you look at last year, we got beat up pretty good in the receiver room and we kind of limped to the finish line at the end,” Bowles said. “If you wait until midseason you’re not going to get a good football player, you’re going to be grabbing guys. . . . We’re going to do the smart thing and try to get a lot of depth now, so we don’t have to stumble or hit a rock on the way, trying to win some ballgames. We’ve got people that can step in that know how to play.”

The Bucs opted for the 33-year-old Jones over other possibilities (like Odell Beckham Jr.). And Jones has an added benefit, given his size.

“We’ve got to replace Gronk’s catches,” Bowles said. “We’ve got an extra weapon, especially in the red zone and out in the field and we’re going to put him to use. It gives us a chance to be more creative in some of the things we do, and we’re happy to have him.”

Bowles acknowledged that Jones’s health has been an issue, but that they’re going to monitor the situation and do what they can to keep him healthy.

And so Jones joins a depth chart with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage. They also have Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, Breshad Perriman, and Jaelen Darden, among others.

Eventually, one or more good players will be on the outside looking in.

“We have a lot of competition this camp, probably more than we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Bowles said when discussing the depth at the position. “When you become a good team, you’re going to have a lot of competition so there’s going to be some tough decisions to be made.”

Given that other teams may have needs as the moment for cutting the roster to 53 approaches, the Bucs also may have an opportunity to trade a receiver who otherwise would be cut.