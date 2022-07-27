Treylon Burks feels a lot “healthier,” in better shape after asthma, conditioning issues

USA TODAY Sports

Treylon Burks didn’t practice much in the offseason program after the Titans drafted him in the first round to help replace A.J. Brown. The team said he was dealing with issues related to his asthma in the organized team activities, and head coach Mike Vrabel allowed only that Burks was “unavailable” for the mandatory minicamp.

Burks passed the team’s conditioning test earlier this week and made it through his first practice Wednesday without an issue.

“I feel a lot different, and I feel a lot healthier,” Burks said after practice, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “It just makes me feel good that I can come out here and play a role, and be a part of this team.”

Burks answered questions about his conditioning by getting to work after the team’s offseason program ended. He said he lost 5-6 pounds the past six weeks, and the running he did has him in better shape.

“Putting myself in situations where I knew my asthma would flare up,” Burks said, “and just be able to push through it. . . . Honestly, I just (need to) keep conditioning where I don’t feel it no more, making sure I am taking my inhaler before practice, after practice, just staying on top of everything.”

Burks acknowledged he could have done a better job of handling things after the Titans used the 18th pick on him, but he’s better prepared now having gone through what he went through.

“I would say yes,” Burks said. “That’s just being accountable, and I should have taken a better attack on that. Now that I am, I can tell a big difference.”

Burks caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns for Arkansas in 2021 to earn first-team All-SEC honors. In 2020, he led the Razorbacks with 51 catches for 820 yards and seven touchdowns.