Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow’s appendectomy went smoothly, he’ll be discharged today

USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Joe Burrow underwent a successful appendectomy on Tuesday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters in his Wednesday press conference.

“He was in there yesterday, he’ll be discharged today,” Taylor said. “The timeline is obviously to be determined. But, again, everything went smoothly.”

Whenever Burrow does return to practice, Taylor said the third-year quarterback shouldn’t be too far behind in preparing for the season.

“The good thing is, he’s got two years in it. He knows it,” Taylor said. “It’s very redundant, probably the early portions. We’re starting from Day One putting in the offense. He’s seen it. He’ll still have his iPad, he’ll still follow whenever he’s in meetings, he’s in meetings. We don’t expect him to miss a step, mentally, that way. I’m sure he’d love to have all the physical reps he could possibly get. But he won’t be behind the 8 ball at all based on what’s happened.”

Taylor noted that the team had yet to determine whether or not Burrow was going to play in the preseason. The quarterback did take a few snaps last year despite coming back from reconstructive knee surgery.

As for practice, Taylor said Burrow’s absence will give the team more opportunities to evaluate backups Brandon Allen and Jake Browning. The club also signed quarterback Drew Plitt on Wednesday.

“You’ve got to look at the bright side of things,” Taylor said. “It’s a good chance to really get a chance to see them, evaluate them, let them work with some other guys. And then we go from there. And when Joe comes back, obviously, he jumps into those reps. But those guys have to maximize those opportunities they’re going to get.”