Aaron Rodgers’s current motivation: Love (and not Jordan)

Posted by Mike Florio on July 28, 2022, 11:20 AM EDT
Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

For the past two years, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arguably discovered extra incentive from the team’s decision to use a first-round pick on quarterback Jordan Love. Now, the thing that drives Nic Cage’s doppelgänger comes from a similar location, at least in name.

Rodgers was asked by reporters on Wednesday where he gets his motivation currently.

Love, probably,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “Just tapping into the love of this game, love of my teammates. You know, that’s what gets me up in the morning, coming in here and loving what I do. And having that gratitude for this opportunity, because at some point, the ride’s gonna be over. So enjoying every step of the way. Obviously, you know, we wanna win a Super Bowl. And individual accolades are great. But being in present in the moment I think is really important, especially for an older player, because each moment is just a little bit more special.”

Rodgers has said earlier this year that he thinks about retirement all the time. Any year could be his last year. And his new contract essentially removes from the team any ability to decide to move on from Rodgers, while he retains the ability to move on without financial consequence.

His belief that the Packers would supplant him with Love helped fuel Rodgers to consecutive MVP awards. Now that he has won that battle, we’ll see whether love of the game and his teammates will be the thing that sparks not only a great regular season, but also a deep playoff run — and maybe his second career Super Bowl appearance.

16 responses to “Aaron Rodgers’s current motivation: Love (and not Jordan)

  2. I’m not saying drafting Love didn’t light a fire. That’s certainly possible. But I think the Mike McCarthy factor and its hangover along with the Matt LaFleur factor + being more comfortable in the new offense have a lot more to do with the so-called resurgence. To pretend that he hasn’t been performing at-or-near an MVP level for basically his entire starting career (minus seasoned shortened or ended by injury) is silly.

  4. He has all the talents. It’s too bad he doesn’t have the drive of Tom Brady nor the character of Bart Starr.

  5. As a Viking fan, I love to hate Rodgers. But darned if that wasn’t a very mature, wise, and beautiful statement. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t surprised to hear it, but if it truly came from the heart, I gotta give him props.

  6. Well apparently he doesn’t love the game or his teammates enough to bother showing up for OTAs.

  7. The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have the same number of Super Bowl appearances during Rodgers’ entire Hall of Fame career (2005-present).

  10. Rodgers didn’t play up to his ability and was somewhat uncoachable in the 2 years prior to drafting Love. Gutekunst really not that stupid.

    Its too bad he hasn’t worked under a guy like Belichick…. or Lombardi.

    If not for the Packers, you’d have twice as many trips to the dance..

  14. Wow, I had totally forgotten that SB between the Colts and da Bears. Probably because after a TD on the opening kickoff Chicago couldn’t do much of anything. Really a snoozer.

  15. Great QB…

    But an argument can easily made that no QB has ever done so little… with so much.

    Go ahead and make it.

    I’ll go get my popcorn ready.

