Aaron Rodgers’s current motivation: Love (and not Jordan)

For the past two years, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arguably discovered extra incentive from the team’s decision to use a first-round pick on quarterback Jordan Love. Now, the thing that drives Nic Cage’s doppelgänger comes from a similar location, at least in name.

Rodgers was asked by reporters on Wednesday where he gets his motivation currently.

“Love, probably,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “Just tapping into the love of this game, love of my teammates. You know, that’s what gets me up in the morning, coming in here and loving what I do. And having that gratitude for this opportunity, because at some point, the ride’s gonna be over. So enjoying every step of the way. Obviously, you know, we wanna win a Super Bowl. And individual accolades are great. But being in present in the moment I think is really important, especially for an older player, because each moment is just a little bit more special.”

Rodgers has said earlier this year that he thinks about retirement all the time. Any year could be his last year. And his new contract essentially removes from the team any ability to decide to move on from Rodgers, while he retains the ability to move on without financial consequence.

His belief that the Packers would supplant him with Love helped fuel Rodgers to consecutive MVP awards. Now that he has won that battle, we’ll see whether love of the game and his teammates will be the thing that sparks not only a great regular season, but also a deep playoff run — and maybe his second career Super Bowl appearance.