Allen Lazard: I’ve never wavered in my belief in myself

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some fun on Wednesday when he was asked about Allen Lazard stepping into the No. 1 wide receiver role that was previously occupied by Davante Adams.

Rodgers referenced Adams’ comment about going from playing with Rodgers to playing with Derek Carr by joking that it’s “always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer” before calling Lazard a capable and consistent wideout who enters the year with a lot to prove. In addition to stepping up a rung on the depth chart, Lazard is also looking for a long-term deal as he’s in the final year of his current one.

During Lazard’s own time with the media, Adams came up again. He didn’t steal any lines from either of the other players, but he did make it known that he doesn’t see himself occupying a different stratosphere from his former teammate.

“I’ve never wavered on the belief in myself and being able to step up,” Lazard said, via the team’s website. “Obviously when Davante was here, his talent is extreme. It’s tremendous. Undoubtedly, he’s the best wide receiver in the league right now and probably will be for a while. That doesn’t mean I’m far behind him from that standpoint.”

Lazard will get every opportunity to show that’s the case and success on that front should keep the Packers offense from missing too many beats this year.