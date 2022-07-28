Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2022, 11:08 AM EDT
Washington Commanders Off-Season Workout
Antonio Gandy-Golden is putting his transition from wide receiver to tight end on hold because he is transitioning from being an active NFL player to a retired one.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Thursday that Gandy-Golden informed the team that he is retiring.

The 2020 fourth-round pick spent this offseason gaining weight in order to move from wideout to tight end for his third NFL season. He had one catch for three yards and one carry for 22 yards while appearing in 10 games during his first two years in the league.

Logan Thomas is currently on the PUP list in Washington as he works his way back from a torn ACL. John Bates, Sammis Reyes, and fifth-round pick Cole Turner are also on hand at tight end.

6 responses to “Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring

  1. What a waste – thanks for not giving him a real chance in any capacity, Ron/Scott.

  3. Hey! I spent the off-season gaining weight too! Good luck to AGG in the next phase of life.

  6. Yeah they ruined this guy. Made him believe he couldn’t separate from corners so they convinced him to add weight so he could be a tight end. I probably would’ve said no and asked to be traded or released and took my chances in another team being interested in me as a WR. He probably would have no problem getting picked up by another team. He should make a comeback after he loses however much weight he has gained.

