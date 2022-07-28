Bengals sign Jacques Patrick, place Elijah Holyfield on IR

Getty Images

Cincinnati has made a swap at running back.

The Bengals announced they’ve signed Jacques Patrick and placed Elijah Holyfield on injured reserve.

This is Patrick’s second stint with the Bengals. He originally joined the team in April 2020 after a stint with the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers. He was on the practice squad for the 2020 season and the beginning of 2021 until San Francisco signed him to its active roster. He appeared in two games for the 49ers, taking a pair of carries for 12 yards. Patrick also played 18 special teams snaps.

The 49ers cut Patrick in early November and he spent brief periods on the Panthers and Ravens’ practice squads.

Holyfield was placed on IR as a corresponding move. He was on the Bengals practice squad for most of last season and signed a futures deal with the team in February.