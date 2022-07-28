Cardinals remove homework clause from Kyler Murray contract

Getty Images

Well, that was fast.

On the same day that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters during an unscheduled press conference that it was disrespectful to think that he doesn’t put in enough work, the Cardinals announced that they have ditched the clause that requires him to put in at least four hours per week of in-season independent study.

“After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract,” the team said in a statement. “It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it’s ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract.”

PFT has confirmed that the change was made on Wednesday. It’s odd, frankly, that Murray would conduct an unscheduled press conference with reporters on Thursday for the purposes of complaining about a clause that no longer exists.

Regardless, it’s over. It’s done. It’s gone. And that’s good news for the Cardinals, who have eliminated a dynamic that could have caused Murray to want out, sooner than later.

That said, it’s still unclear whether the issue will have a lasting impact. From possibly changing teams to potentially switching agents, all options may be on the table as Murray continues to deal with the sudden perception that he doesn’t work hard enough, thanks to the clause that the Cardinals insisted on adding to his contract, before abandoning.