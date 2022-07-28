Charlie Kolar to undergo sports hernia surgery

Getty Images

Ravens rookie tight end Charlie Kolar will undergo sports hernia surgery early next week, coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday.

Harbaugh said it was a lingering injury from college that Kolar previously had surgery to repair.

“We’ll get it cleaned up now,” Harbaugh said, via Ryan Mink of the team website. “Would have loved to have gotten it cleaned up earlier, but we didn’t really have it earlier. I think he thought he could manage it, but it’s gotten to the point where it needs to get fixed.”

The fourth-round selection will miss significant time.

Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman had a similar surgery in mid-August last year to fix a college injury, and he missed the first five games.

Kolar was one of two tight ends the team drafted. The Ravens also made Isaiah Likely a fourth-round choice. Kolar was the 128th overall choice and Likely the 139th.

Likely already has stood out for the Ravens, catching a long touchdown from Lamar Jackson in Tuesday’s practice.

Kolar made 168 receptions for 2,181 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career at Iowa State. That includes 62 catches for 756 yards and six touchdowns last season.