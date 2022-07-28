Chiefs signing Carlos Dunlap to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Chiefs are adding some depth to their group of edge rushers.

According to multiple reports, the club is signing defensive end Carlos Dunlap to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million.

Dunlap started a visit with the Chiefs on Wednesday, which apparently went well.

“It’s been a whirlwind trip,” Dunlap told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. “I met with coaches last night and started looking at film around midnight. It’s an exciting time for me and a long time coming.”

Dunlap spent most of his career with the Bengals, who selected him in the second round of the 2010 draft. Cincinnati traded him to Seattle during the 2020 season. Though the Seahawks released him, he re-upped with the team on a two-year deal. Seattle then released him again in March.

Last year, Dunlap played a rotational role on Seattle’s defense, recording 8.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 14 QB hits. He also recorded seven passes defensed and a forced fumble while playing 38 percent of the snaps.

A two-time Pro Bowler back in 2015 and 2016, Dunlap has registered 96.0 sacks, 117 tackles for loss, and 255 quarterback hits in his 13 seasons.

Dunlap is likely to play a rotational role on a Kansas City defense that features Frank Clark at one edge spot. The club also drafted George Karlaftis in the first round this year.