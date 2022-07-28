Cole Beasley remains unsigned with training camps open

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 28, 2022, 9:56 AM EDT
Veteran receiver Cole Beasley is among the notable players who has not yet found a team with training camps now open.

The Bills cut Beasley in March, and there’s been little reporting of any teams making him offers.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that Beasley wouldn’t play for a veteran minimum deal, but that there’s an expectation he’ll be in a training camp at some time within the next couple weeks.

The 33-year-old Beasley caught 82 passes last season, which tied his career high, but he totaled just 693 receiving yards, and his average of 8.45 yards per catch was a career low.

14 responses to "Cole Beasley remains unsigned with training camps open

  3. ‘Distraction’ swings both ways. I really think the players in Buffalo got sick of him. No one stood up for him publicly. I’m sure word got around that he was a huge PITA off the field in the facility, and 693 yards for an aging slot receiver that was a B+ player at best isn’t worth the headache.

  4. This is what happens when you open your big mouth, contradicting logic. No one wants him ruining team chemistry with his erroneous opinions.

  5. I don’t really see how anyone thinks a WR who averages 8 yards a catch is that valuable.

  10. “Getting punished for his Covid stance. Is this still the land of the free?”

    He wasn’t fired. No one wants to deal with the drama. His drama level exceeds his talent. It is like the “hot vs. crazy” scale.

  11. nobull says:
    Getting punished for his Covid stance. Is this still the land of the free?
    —————————-
    That’s what ‘free’ means.
    He is ‘free’ to not get the vaccine
    and employers are ‘free’ to not hire him because it may affect their business

  12. Getting punished for his Covid stance. Is this still the land of the free?
    ______________

    TWO WORDS… COLIN KAEPERNICK…

  13. nobull says:
    July 28, 2022 at 10:09 am

    Getting punished for his Covid stance. Is this still the land of the free?
    ———————————————————————————-
    You are free to hire him if you wish.

  14. nobull says:
    July 28, 2022 at 10:09 am
    Getting punished for his Covid stance. Is this still the land of the free?

    _________________________________________

    It is if you can average more than 8 yards a catch. He is getting punished for being a PITA who wants too much money and is very replaceable

