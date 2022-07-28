Cole Beasley remains unsigned with training camps open

Getty Images

Veteran receiver Cole Beasley is among the notable players who has not yet found a team with training camps now open.

The Bills cut Beasley in March, and there’s been little reporting of any teams making him offers.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that Beasley wouldn’t play for a veteran minimum deal, but that there’s an expectation he’ll be in a training camp at some time within the next couple weeks.

The 33-year-old Beasley caught 82 passes last season, which tied his career high, but he totaled just 693 receiving yards, and his average of 8.45 yards per catch was a career low.