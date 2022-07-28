Commanders activate Chase Roullier

Getty Images

Commanders center Chase Roullier is ready to get on the field at training camp.

Roullier was placed on the physically unable to perform list to open camp because he is still making his way back from a season-ending fractured fibula last year. Roullier’s stay on the list proved to be a brief one as he was activated from the list on Thursday.

Head coach Ron Rivera said before the move was announced that Roullier “has had some really good sessions” in rehab recently, but he’ll still likely be eased back into a full practice schedule given how long he’s been out.

Roullier has started 61 of the 67 games he’s played since joining Washington as a sixth-round pick in 2017.