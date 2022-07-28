Daniel Snyder’s testimony lasts nearly 11 hours

Getty Images

It was a long day for Daniel Snyder.

The Commanders owner testified before staff members of the House Oversight Committee for nearly 11 hours, according to A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com.

A Commanders spokesperson provided a predictably self-serving comment to Perez.

“Mr. Snyder fully addressed all questions about workplace misconduct, described the Commanders’ dramatic two-year transformation and expressed hope for the organization’s bright future,” the statement asserted. “After concluding the memorial services for Mr. Snyder’s mother, Mr. and Mrs. Snyder look forward to returning their focus to supporting the efforts of the Commanders’ incredible employees and executive team and delivering a winning season for Commanders fans.”

Obviously, any changes made to the team by Snyder happened only after the situation imploded and he faced, as a practical matter, the choice of making changes on his own or getting out of the way while the next owner did so.

Perez writes that he omitted from his story a portion of the statement in which the team asserts that the Committee’s investigation concluded last month. The Committee disputes that claim. (Frankly, that perhaps should have been enough of a misstatement to reject the entirety of the team’s statement.)

It will be interesting to see whether the Committee agrees with the Commanders’ characterization of Snyder’s testimony. If it doesn’t, he could still be subpoenaed.

Perez reports that Snyder didn’t decline to answer any question. That doesn’t mean the Committee will find the answers provided satisfactory. One way of the other, we’ll likely know soon enough.