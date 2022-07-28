Falcons adding Todd McClure in their Ring of Honor

Getty Images

Former Falcons center Todd McClure will be honored by the team this season.

The Falcons announced that McClure will be inducted into their Ring of Honor. He will formally join the group during a ceremony held at halftime of an October 30 home game against the Panthers.

McClure was a seventh-round pick in 1999 and missed his rookie year after tearing his ACL. He started seven of the 10 games he played for Atlanta the next year and went on to start 188 more games for the Falcons before retiring at the conclusion of the 2013 season.

McClure is the 12th person to join the Falcons Ring of Honor. Wide receiver Roddy White joined in 2019 and was the last player added to the group.