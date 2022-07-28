Falcons sign Henry Black

Getty Images

The Falcons have added some depth to their secondary.

Atlanta has signed Henry Black, the team announced on Thursday.

Black spent the last two seasons with the Packers, appearing in all 17 games for the club last year. He played 73 percent of the team’s special teams snaps and 24 percent of defensive snaps. Black finished the year with 38 total tackles, an interception, a pair of passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

As a corresponding move, the Falcons waived tight end Brayden Lenius. He joined Atlanta in January after a few seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL.