Giants sign Austin Calitro

The Giants made a swap of linebackers on Thursday.

The team confirmed reports that they were waiving Justin Hilliard while also announcing that they have signed Austin Calitro as a free agent. Hilliard will serve a two-game suspension to open the season, but Calitro will be available for every game.

Calitro was undrafted out of Villanova in 2017 and spent time with four teams before making his regular season debut with the Seahawks in 2018. He played for the Jaguars in 2019, the Broncos in 2020, and the Bengals last season, but had no postseason appearances for the AFC champs.

Calitro made nine starts with the Seahawks and Jaguars, but has played almost all of his snaps on special teams since that point. He has 94 tackles and 1.5 sacks.