Giants waiving Justin Hilliard

Getty Images

The Giants are moving on from one of their linebackers.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, New York is waiving Justin Hilliard.

Hilliard joined the Giants last year when he was claimed off waivers from the 49ers. He appeared in two games and played 15 special teams snaps before he was placed on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

In June, the league suspended Hilliard for the first two games of the 2022 season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy. That likely did not help his prospects of making New York’s 53-man roster with a new coaching staff and front office.