House Oversight Committee reports that Dan Snyder will provide “full and complete testimony” on Thursday

Getty Images

The NFL is a deadline driven business. So is Congress.

With the deposition of Commanders owner Daniel Snyder set to commence on Thursday at 8:00 a.m. ET, a deal has been reached between Snyder and the House Oversight Committee for Snyder to testify.

Via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com, the Committee has announced that Snyder will participate in the deposition, and that he has “committed to providing full and complete testimony” regarding “his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders’ toxic work environment.”

Snyder will testify remotely, and the deposition won’t be televised. Eventually, all or part of the testimony could be released publicly.

It’s a surprising turn, given that Snyder resisted the Committee’s efforts to subpoena him for testimony. He was willing to participate without a subpoena, which would have allowed him to decline to answer certain questions. More importantly, the absence of a subpoena likely would have prevented him from talking about matters covered by nondisclosure agreements.

At times, it appeared that Snyder was willing to remain on his superyacht and out of the country indefinitely, in order to avoid being forced to testify. Something happened to break the impasse between the Committee and Snyder’s lawyer, who had been at odds for more than two weeks with no evidence of a looming agreement that would make the testimony happen.