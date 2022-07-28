Irv Smith sees 2022 as a new beginning

Getty Images

Vikings tight end Irv Smith has a new look since the last time he took the field for the Vikings.

Smith is sporting a butterfly tattoo on his neck that he got while he was working his way back from the torn meniscus in his knee that kept him from playing at all in 2021. On Wednesday, Smith explained that the ink symbolizes the fresh start he feels he’s getting with the Vikings this season.

“I got a butterfly right here on my neck. It’s like a new beginning,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “All the things I’ve done in my past, I still reflect on, but I’m excited for the future and what the future holds for myself, the team, the offense. We’re just going to take it one day at a time, but it definitely is a new beginning for me, I would say, and I’m really excited about it.”

Smith posted 30 catches for 365 yards and five touchdowns during the 2020 season and the Vikings would love it if his new beginning includes a spike in productivity while playing for new head coach Kevin O’Connell.