Jalen Hurts: “Big difference” having same offense for two straight seasons

The 2022 season is shaping up to be a huge one for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and he noted one thing that he thinks should help him prove he’s the long-term answer in Philadelphia when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni have spent the last two years together, which marks a major change for a player who transferred in college and saw his first pro head coach fired after his rookie season. Hurts said it’s been a positive change to have that kind of continuity in place.

“This is my first time having the same play caller and same coach since I had my dad in high school when I was 16,” Hurts said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I think there’s a big difference in that. It’s exciting . . . we’ve spent so many conversations talking. It’s a rep-by-rep thing. Resetting every play, and treating every play independently.”

Sirianni sees the same benefit to the extended time together and said that he’s observed “decisions are being made quicker and faster” now that Hurts has had more time in the system. Those things will need to translate to game action and there will be a lot fewer questions about the future of the Eagles offense if they make that jump this fall.