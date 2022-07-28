Jamal Adams out indefinitely while getting second opinions on surgically repaired fingers

Getty Images

The Seahawks’ trade for safety Jamal Adams is looking more and more like a win for the Jets. In two seasons in Seattle, Adams has made two interceptions, a Pro Bowl and received a $70 million contract extension from the Seahawks, who had no choice but to re-sign him after giving up two first-round draft picks and starting safety Bradley McDougald before the 2020 season.

Now, Adams is out of the team’s training camp indefinitely while seeking second opinions on his surgically repaired fingers, coach Pete Carroll said Thursday.

“He just felt something that didn’t feel right and thought he’s got to get it checked out,” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

Carroll said he doesn’t know how long Adams will be out and doesn’t yet know if another surgery on the fingers is an option.

“He is really concerned,” said Carroll, whose team is switching to a 3-4 defensive scheme this year.

Carroll was just talking up Adams on Wednesday, pointing to Adams’ health as a positive for the sixth-year veteran. Adams underwent surgery this offseason to fuse two fingers on his left hand after multiple dislocations.

“He’s really pumped about it,” Carroll said. “He feels great. He had a really profitable offseason, and he’s really raring to go. His mind is in a great spot. To come back with Quandre (Diggs) back there, those two guys really solidify what we are all about back there and take the leadership for our club. He’s really excited about it. He’s ready for the moment, so let’s just put together a good day after day and build on it and make sure that he has a great camp.”