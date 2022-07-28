Jameis Winston feels “more explosive” than he did in spring

USA Today Sports

The Saints got wide receiver Michael Thomas back on the practice field for the first time in a long time on Wednesday and he’s one of two key offensive players returning from serious injuries.

Quarterback Jameis Winston is the other, although he was a bit ahead of Thomas when it came to resuming football activities. Winston did on-field work during the team’s offseason program and he said after Wednesday’s start to training camp that he and his surgically repaired ACL feel even better than they did during the OTA sessions.

“I would say I got more explosive,” Winston said, via the team’s website. “I was good, I was ready to go right then. But it’s a progression. The healing process really never stops. I feel stronger right now, but with practice increasing, I know I’ve got to harp on a couple of things and continue to build.”

Winston said that “it’s still going to be a progression,” so the hope in New Orleans will be that he’s even stronger once it comes time to face the Falcons in Week 1 and that having him and Thomas back in action proves to be the spark their offense needs to go well beyond what it accomplished last season.