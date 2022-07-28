John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: Both sides are very motivated to get a deal done

Getty Images

Training camp has begun for the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson does not yet have a new contract.

Jackson, entering the last year of his rookie deal, does not have a new contract. And given that he’s representing himself, there’s limited time in the day for him to have discussions with Baltimore’s front office.

But head coach John Harbaugh sounded encouraged when asked about Jackson’s contract status on Thursday.

“I get to talk to both sides, and both sides are very motivated to get the job done,” Harbaugh said in his press conference. “And so I feel like that’s kind of where it’s at. But Lamar’s practicing all day, so it’s not like they’re going to be in some kind of negotiation all day like they might be in a regular situation. So that’s part of the deal with that.”

Getting Jackson under a long-term contract appears to be a priority for the Ravens this summer. Time will tell if the two sides are eventually able to come to an agreement.