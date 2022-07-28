Kirk Cousins “not too concerned” with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s comments

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins signed a one-year extension with the team in March, but General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn’t sound totally convinced that was the right decision in a recent interview.

Adofo-Mensah told Jori Epstein of USA Today that the “one asset where you get nervous about not burning it down is quarterback” and called Cousins a good quarterback, but not one in the class of Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes. He went on to call winning a Super Bowl likelier with that type of quarterback, but Cousins didn’t sound overly put out about the comparison.

During a Thursday press conference, Cousins was asked about Adofo-Mensah’s comments and said he hasn’t spent much time pondering their meaning.

“I haven’t given it much thought with training camp being so busy and consuming so much of my time. I’m not too concerned about it,” Cousins said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.

The Vikings did not radically overhaul their roster after hiring Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell earlier this year and their results in 2022 will likely determine if next year brings a bigger shakeup at quarterback and elsewhere.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Kirk Cousins “not too concerned” with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s comments

  1. Why should be Cousins be upset, he knows he still getting paid millions of dollars.

  2. Cousins should be insulted by Kwesi’s comments. but he is showing class by not reacting to those insulting comments.

  4. And just exactly how many Tom Brady’s and Patrick Mahomes are there. TWO. If you can win one with Matt Stafford, (who is also not in that class of qb) then you should be able to win one with a Kirk Cousins.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.