Kirk Cousins “not too concerned” with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s comments

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins signed a one-year extension with the team in March, but General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn’t sound totally convinced that was the right decision in a recent interview.

Adofo-Mensah told Jori Epstein of USA Today that the “one asset where you get nervous about not burning it down is quarterback” and called Cousins a good quarterback, but not one in the class of Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes. He went on to call winning a Super Bowl likelier with that type of quarterback, but Cousins didn’t sound overly put out about the comparison.

During a Thursday press conference, Cousins was asked about Adofo-Mensah’s comments and said he hasn’t spent much time pondering their meaning.

“I haven’t given it much thought with training camp being so busy and consuming so much of my time. I’m not too concerned about it,” Cousins said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.

The Vikings did not radically overhaul their roster after hiring Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell earlier this year and their results in 2022 will likely determine if next year brings a bigger shakeup at quarterback and elsewhere.