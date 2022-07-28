Kyler Murray: Disrespectful to think I don’t put in enough work

July 28, 2022
The revelation of a clause in Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray‘s new contract that requires him to spend at least four hours a week engaged in “independent study” of “the material provided to him” by the team to prepare for their next game has garnered a lot of attention.

One of the most frequent reactions is that the Cardinals would not have asked for such a clause if they were confident that Murray is doing that work without a contractual requirement for it. Murray remained silent about the hubbub until he called an impromptu press conference from Cardinals training camp on Thursday.

Murray took issue with the implication that he doesn’t do the necessary homework required of an NFL quarterback. He said he puts in an “incomprehensible” amount of time into preparing for his job and joked that he’s “honored” by people who think he could have gotten to this point without doing that work.

“To think that I can accomplish everything in my career and not be a student of the game . . . it’s disrespectful. It’s almost a joke,” Murray said, via Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com.

Darren Urban of the team’s website added that Murray declined to answer a question about whether he’s mad at the team for making that clause part of the contract offer.

Murray’s comments on Thursday are a departure from what he said on the topic last year. Murray said he is “not one of those guys that’s going to sit there and kill myself watching film” while crediting his “cognitive skills” with being able to make him successful on the field. That didn’t stop him from signing a contract including the clause and his response is unlikely to stop some from believing that the clause exists because the Cardinals were convinced he wasn’t doing enough work on his own.

41 responses to "Kyler Murray: Disrespectful to think I don't put in enough work

  1. There sure is an unhealthy amount of NFL players who play the “disrespected” game. Seems like a cop out to be better.

  3. Another athlete whining about negativity. Deal with it, use it as motivation, whatever. Just move on.

  5. You admitted it yourself!
    Wow…just wow!
    It’ll be even more epic to watch you flame out now and not live up to your contract!

  6. There’s really no other reason to put a clause like that in a contract or the consequences if he doesn’t fulfill his end of it. I don’t view something this unprecedented as disrespectful at all. He’s doing himself and the Cardinals a disservice if he’s not prepared to play.

  9. People have been disrespecting you since your draft day, Kyler. It just that now the disrespect is in writing.

  10. Why bother arguing about a clause if it’s not something you will trip over? Seems to me there are better hills to die on.

  11. Management had to add this “4 hours / week” film review clause to your $230,000,000 contract because they doubted your work ethic and preparation that any other NFL quarterback would do.

    Pitiful

  12. Yet, he agreed to it… So this on him every bit as much as it’s on the team…

  13. Well if you do more than enough, then they probably wouldnt have put it in your contract.

  14. I’m sure they added the clause to your contract arbitrarily; it can’t possibly be a reflection on you

  17. He can get away with not studying until the playoffs and when he physically isn’t able to run. Best to start developing a good study habit now

  18. That playoff performance in January was disrespectful to all Cardinals players and fans!

  19. Politics and public image shaping constantly going on as usual, but the clear and obvious facts are there in the contract and in plain sight. Logically, unprecedented contract clauses do not happen without the clear and obvious reason why. Arizona was not going to feel comfortable bringing that much bacon to the table without some inked guardrails to help mitigate the concern/risk of the team by either A) Murray putting in the consistent study time to improve perceived weaknesses or B) the Team having a way out or penalty if he does not prove he studies like he should.

    And I don’t fault the politics and image shaping. These are not exclusively negative terms. Some is good and some is of the ugly variety. I’m happy for Kyler. Good for him.

  20. Murray doesn’t want to “kill myself watching film”. That single utterance say everything you need to know about his attitude and the utter mess the Cards now find themselves in. In his mind the only reason he doesn’t have multiple SB rings is because of everyone else’s failure. It’s everyone else who needs to do better, management, coaches, OL, RBs, WRs, Defense…He’s fine. Really.

  22. A strange bird, this one. He sure didn’t look like he’d studied any film of the Rams in that loss, did he? He may not have known who Aaron Donald was before that game, but he sure does now. Their next meet up is going to be fascinating!

  24. Someone in your organization though otherwise…and YOU signed it . Should have said this is disrespectful before you put pen to paper.

  25. “Ro think that I can accomplish everything in my career and not be a student of the game”…

    Exactly what has he accomplished?

  26. the clause doesnt seem like it will produce the desired outcomes it was intended to.

  30. Your play in the wildcard was disrespectful to your fans that paid to watch the game. Call it a wash.

  31. He’s “honored” that people think that he could achieve his success without studying the game. BUT the people who say that are disrespecting him.

    He puts in an unreal amount of work on his game, BUT he’s not going to spend a lot of time watching film because his natural cognitive ability will carry him through?

    I really am pulling for this kid, but man, the more he talks the more I hear Brian Fantana saying, “Take it easy, Champ. Why don’t you stop talking for a while?”

  33. The quarterback doth protest too much, methinks. The Cardinals, for all their faults, wouldn’t have inserted that into his contract without a good reason, and his agent wouldn’t have signed off on it without discussing it with the team and his client. If they’re mandating four hours per week, they had to be convinced he hasn’t been doing much after-hours film work at all.

  35. I believe it was Murray himself that said he doesn’t watch much film, as he “sees a lot in his head” (paraphrasing). There’s a reason the team put in a homework clause in his contract. Calling an improptu press conference to complain about it makes me think they were right to do so.

  37. He literally said that he does not spend a lot of time watching film. If there is a perception out there about him, it is due to his own words.

    Most importantly, HE SIGNED THE CONTRACT WITH THAT CLAUSE.
    He does not have any room to complain about this at all. He does not have the emotional maturity required for his job.

  38. Maybe he does put in a lot of time on his own studying but the team wouldn’t add it to the contract if they didn’t think they needed to.

  39. I mean, they put the clause in for a reason. That clause isn’t in other contracts. It’s not hard to connect the dots. If it’s disrespectful, then tell that to the Cards who put it in the contract or you or your agent who didn’t work to have that clause removed.

  41. Did Murray not admit in a NYT interview that he’s not one of those guys who sits around killing himself watching film? Now he says that he’s being disrespected? He has no foundation for his argument, since he knew that the clause was in his new contract, and he signed off on it. He needs to just put his head down and get to work.

