Lamar Jackson practicing at Ravens’ training camp without a new contract

Getty Images

Some NFL players seeking a new contract have declined to practice at training camp. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not one of them.

Jackson was on the practice field Wednesday, and teammates said there was no indication that his contract was on his mind.

Jackson is heading into the fifth and final season of his rookie contract. His base salary of $23 million is guaranteed this year, but he has no guarantees of anything beyond this year, and every time he steps on a football field he’s risking an injury that could reduce his future earning potential.

Some agents would advise a client in Jackson’s position not to practice until his team guarantees him significant money for years to come, but Jackson doesn’t have an agent, and it’s unclear to what he’s seeking on his next contract. If he plays out the 2022 season on his rookie deal, he is slated to become a free agent in March, but the Ravens would presumably keep him in Baltimore by using the franchise tag.

Jackson has been tightlipped about his own thoughts on his contract situation, but his presence on the practice field indicates he’s willing to play this season without a new deal, which is good news for the Ravens.