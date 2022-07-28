Leonard Floyd shrugs at departure of Von Miller: “My guys are hungry”

Getty Images

Last year, the Rams made a trade for Von Miller. It became a short-term deal, given that he left in free agency after 12 total games and 13.5 total sacks.

Leonard Floyd, the bookend pass rusher who benefited from Miller’s presence, shrugged at the Super Bowl 50 MVP’s departure.

“My guys are hungry,” Floyd told reporters on Wednesday. “We looked at it as Von came in and did his thing. Now he’s gone and now it’s their turn to do their thing. We never looked at it as we lost Von. Nah, nah, nah. We hungry. We going to show that this year too.”

Justin Hollins is slated to step in for Miller. And while the biggest defensive addition is on the inside not the outside, the Rams have added Bobby Wagner.

Still, to the extent that Floyd actually has any lingering frustration regarding Miller’s decision to leave, Floyd will have an outlet for it on Friday, when the Rams put the pads on for the first time since Super Bowl LVI.

“The feeling is you get to relieve a lot of stress,” Floyd said. “Built up energy that you’ve been building all offseason, you get to unleash it on somebody else. I’m looking forward to it.”

We’re looking forward to the reunion between Miller and the Rams, which happens six weeks from tonight when the Bills come to town for the first game of the 2022 regular season.