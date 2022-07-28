Lions sign Darrin Paulo, waive Natrez Patrick with injury designation

Getty Images

The Lions are short-handed in the offensive line with Dan Skipper on the active/non-football injury list. So they made a move on the back end of the roster for help in the line.

They signed a familiar face, offensive lineman Darrin Paulo, on Thursday, the team announced. They waived/injured linebacker Natrez Patrick in a corresponding move.

After going undrafted in 2020, Paulo signed a contract with the Saints. He also has spent time with the Broncos.

The Lions originally signed him last May and he spent time on their practice squad last season.

He has never played in a regular-season game.

Patrick played 25 career games, all with the Rams, in 2019-20 before going on injured reserve with the Broncos last year. Detroit signed him May 16.