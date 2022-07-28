Michael Gallup says he won’t be ready for Week 1

Getty Images

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup tore his ACL in January, so getting ready in time for the season opener was always going to be difficult. Today Gallup said it’s not just difficult, but impossible.

Asked today if he might be on the field when the Cowboys open the season against the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football in Week One, Gallup said he won’t be.

“That’s not a reasonable possibility,” Gallup said.

Gallup caught 35 passes for 445 yards and two touchdowns despite missing half of last season with injuries. The Cowboys would love to get Gallup healthy and back on the field soon, but he won’t play a full season.