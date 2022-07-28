Report: Brittany Bowlen leaves position with Broncos to clear way for new owners

Getty Images

The Broncos appeared to be grooming Brittany Bowlen to succeed her late father, Hall of Famer Pat Bowlen, as controlling owner. Her most recent job was senior vice president of strategy for the Broncos.

But with new ownership on the way, Bowlen (on right in photo) informed Broncos’ staff at the team’s annual service awards that she is leaving the team, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

The NFL’s Finance Committee met Wednesday and recommended that the league’s full ownership approve the sale of the team to a group fronted by Rob Walton and Greg Penner. That is expected to happen at a league meeting in Minnesota on Aug. 9.

The Walton-Penner group, which includes former secretary of state Condoleeza Rice, agreed to purchase the Broncos for $4.65 billion last month.

Brittany Bowlen will receive 11.14 percent of the sale price, but she surely has some regret that she never got to live out her public desire to succeed her father.

Her responsibilities with the team in recent years included business strategy, international expansion in Mexico, DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) initiatives and community relations work. She also helped the Broncos get through the pandemic.

But the team went up for sale in February, and the Bowlen family’s time with the franchise soon will end.