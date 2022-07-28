Report: Serious knee injury feared for Ryan Jensen

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT
Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen was carted off the field at practice on Thursday and the only official word from the team at this point is that he suffered a knee injury.

According to a report from NFL Media, the initial fear is that he’s suffered a serious one. Tests are still being done on the knee and a final diagnosis should be known in the coming days.

If those fears are realized, it seems likely that Jensen will miss the remainder of the season. That would be a major blow to the Bucs as they re-signed Jensen to anchor their offensive line shortly after quarterback Tom Brady reversed his decision to retire from the NFL.

Robert Hainsey took over at center on Thursday. If the Bucs are going to look outside the organization for center help, they’ll likely consider former Browns starter JC Tretter as an experienced option to plug in front of Brady.

