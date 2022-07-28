Ryan Jensen carted off the field with knee injury

Posted by Myles Simmons on July 28, 2022, 10:49 AM EDT
The Buccaneers may have a significant injury concern along their offensive line early in training camp.

According to multiple reporters on the Bucs beat, center Ryan Jensen went down with an apparent lower left leg injury. He was down for a while as teammates took a knee when the cart came out. Jensen did not put much weight on his left leg as he was helped into the cart and driven off.

After practice, head coach Todd Bowles said Jensen had suffered a knee injury. But he did not have any further details.

Jensen re-signed with the Buccaneers this offseason on a three-year, $39 million deal. He has been with Tampa Bay since 2018, playing nearly every offensive snap since he arrived.

Jensen started his career with Baltimore and became the Ravens starting center in 2017.

Robert Hainsey came in to replace Jensen at center after the injury. He was a third-round pick last year and appeared in nine games. He played 31 offensive snaps and 35 special teams snaps.

