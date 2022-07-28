Titans sign Terry Godwin

Posted by Myles Simmons on July 28, 2022, 10:11 AM EDT
The Titans have made a pair of roster moves on Thursday.

Tennessee announced the club has signed receiver Terry Godwin and waived Juwan Green.

Godwin was a Panthers seventh-round pick in 2019, but did not make the 53-man roster. He’s spent the last three seasons with the Jaguars, mainly on the practice squad. He caught three passes for 32 yards in 2020 before missing last season on injured reserve.

Green signed with the Titans in June. An undrafted free agent in 2020, Green spent most of his first two seasons in the league on Atlanta’s practice squad. After he was released from the Falcons, he was briefly on the Lions’ practice squad last in the 2021 season.

