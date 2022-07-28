Trevon Diggs aiming for more than 11 interceptions in 2022

Getty Images

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs intercepted 11 passes last season, the most by any NFL player in a season in 40 years. But he’s not satisfied.

Diggs said his goal this year is to get even more interceptions than a year ago.

“Be higher than last year,” Diggs said, via USA Today. “Beat my 11 and just keep going and improving.”

Diggs said he should have had more than the 11 picks he grabbed a year ago.

“I got my hands on 14 balls, and I ended up with not 14 interceptions,” Diggs said. “So that’s a problem. . . . I just want to make a significant jump from last year and capitalize on all the plays I didn’t capitalize on last year.”

Realistically, Diggs exceeding his 11 interceptions from a year ago is highly unlikely. But he has his sights set very high for his second NFL season.