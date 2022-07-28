Trey Lance grateful to Jimmy Garoppolo for not making things “weird”

Getty Images

The 49ers made Trey Lance‘s ascent to the starting job official earlier this week before the players took the field for their first practice. The team will move on from Jimmy Garoppolo either through a trade or by releasing him.

The die was cast for both Lance and Garoppolo for the 2022 season the day the 49ers drafted Lance with the third overall selection in 2021.

Lance, though, is grateful to Garoppolo for not making things awkward between the two of them then or now. The two visited in the team facility a couple of times this week, Lance said Thursday.

“It is what it is,” Lance said, via video from the team. “It’s nothing weird at all. I’ve never had anything I could possibly say that’s bad about Jimmy. He’s been a big bro to him since the day I came in. He could have made things hell for me honestly last year. He didn’t. He helped me out with everything. So I’m super excited to see him healthy, super excited to see him throwing again and super excited to see what he does.”

Lance said he learned a lot from Garoppolo that he will carry with him into this season.

“Everything,” Lance said. “He was a great leader on this team. He handled himself the right way, the way he went about his business. He was locked in every day. Just a true professional.”

Lance started two games during his rookie season and completed 41 of 71 attempts for 603 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added a rushing touchdown in his six game appearances.