Tua Tagovailoa: If I can’t hear you, then you’re not that important to me

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has gotten plenty of praise from his new teammate Tyreek Hill.

But the third-year quarterback has also been subject to heavy criticism, particularly from national pundits.

Tagovailoa effectively said in his Wednesday press conference that he’s not paying any attention to the haters.

“I don’t know any of those guys. So if that’s what they have to say, then good for them.,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s probably a good thing for them to say. They draw people for clickbait or I don’t know — whatever that is. But to me, if I can’t hear you, then you’re not that important to me. If you’re in my circle and I can hear you, what you’re saying, then obviously you’ve got to be extremely important to me. So, if I can’t hear it, it’s probably not important.”

It’s a critical season for Tagovailoa, as Miami has set up the signal-caller for success with upgrades like Hill and left tackle Terron Armstead — plus head coach Mike McDaniel calling the offensive plays. Whether or not Tagovailoa puts much stock into what folks say about him, if he executes well on the field in 2022, he can solidify himself as Miami’s franchise quarterback.