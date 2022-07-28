Tua Tagovailoa: If I can’t hear you, then you’re not that important to me

July 28, 2022
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has gotten plenty of praise from his new teammate Tyreek Hill.

But the third-year quarterback has also been subject to heavy criticism, particularly from national pundits.

Tagovailoa effectively said in his Wednesday press conference that he’s not paying any attention to the haters.

“I don’t know any of those guys. So if that’s what they have to say, then good for them.,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s probably a good thing for them to say. They draw people for clickbait or I don’t know — whatever that is. But to me, if I can’t hear you, then you’re not that important to me. If you’re in my circle and I can hear you, what you’re saying, then obviously you’ve got to be extremely important to me. So, if I can’t hear it, it’s probably not important.”

It’s a critical season for Tagovailoa, as Miami has set up the signal-caller for success with upgrades like Hill and left tackle Terron Armstead — plus head coach Mike McDaniel calling the offensive plays. Whether or not Tagovailoa puts much stock into what folks say about him, if he executes well on the field in 2022, he can solidify himself as Miami’s franchise quarterback.

13 responses to "Tua Tagovailoa: If I can't hear you, then you're not that important to me

  3. Christ Jesus said, “Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32)

  4. Hopefully he’s a smart kid who realizes “social media” and “pundits” are merely irrelevant distracting hot air with no positive effects on his career.

    The people who are important and need to be listened to is the team management who employees you and the close people in your personal life.

    Everyone else …….. who cares?

  5. As a professional, Tua saying all of the right things. I can see him having a very good, if not pro-bowl level season this year. That said, while I like the fact that he’s dismissing the negativity and the criticism, I don’t believe for a moment that he is not paying attention to at least some of it. He should use it to his advantage.

    You don’t need to “hear it” directly, there’s always someone willing to tell you what this person or that person says. It would be refreshing to hear him (or any criticized athlete) say,….I hear to the negativity and I’m going to prove them wrong.” The cookie-cutter “I don’t hear it” response is just utter nonsense.

  7. I really can’t understand why he is so hated? He has a winning record despite coming from a major injury, multiple Coaches, incompetent OC’s, the second worst Oline in the NFL and formerly a lack of weapons. He has a great attitude considering all this and may never be Elite, but he is going to put up some numbers and finally get a fair evaluation.

  8. With all of the yammering Tyreek Hill has been doing, I’d be surprised if Tua can hear anyone but him.

  9. The more I hear from Tua the more I know he’ll do worse this year than last. If he has to say this, then he’s feeling the pressure and that doesn’t go well for him.

  11. I order for someone to be “hated” the person in question has to have skills and attributes that others admire and aspire to have. As usual Tua’s getting mixed signals.

  12. Cannot wait to see this guy fall on his face this year. Another failed season in Miami.

