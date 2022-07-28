Tyreek Hill: Defenses will be scared s–tless of me and Jaylen Waddle

Getty Images

When wide receiver Tyreek Hill was first traded to the Dolphins, he said he wanted to challenge new teammate Jaylen Waddle to a race to see which of them is faster, but he said later in the spring that a race between the two men isn’t going to happen.

Hill may not be racing Waddle, but he’s still keeping an eye on how fast the 2021 first-round pick is moving. Hill said on Thursday that Waddle is even faster than he initially thought and he shared his belief that opposing defenses will be frightened by the prospect of defending that kind of speed.

“They’re scared s–tless,” Hill said, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media. “He’s faster than I thought. When I first got here, I was like OK, he’s a 4.3. Typically when you see 4.3 guys they don’t run as fast on a football field. But J-Dub he actually runs a 4.3 on the football field — there’s a difference. I’m very excited for the season. I can’t wait to see him blossom and continue to move his game forward, which I know he will.”

Any discussion of the impact that the Dolphins wide receivers will have this season pushes attention back to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the questions about his ability to make the most of what Hill, Waddle and others bring to the table. The answers to those questions will go a long way toward determining Miami’s fate this season.