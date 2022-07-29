49ers sign Tomasi Laulile

Getty Images

The 49ers today announced they have signed defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile to a one-year deal.

Laulile played with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL, a stint that included two fumble recoveries in a game on his 27th birthday.

Laulile entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, signing with the Colts. Indianapolis waived him after the preseason.

He signed to the Saints’ practice squad later that September and spent the remainder of his rookie season in New Orleans.

The Saints signed him to a futures contract in 2019 but waived him in May.

Laulile attended Brigham Young University for four seasons, appearing in 33 games and totaling 47 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks and two fumble recoveries.