Bengals hire Adam Zimmer as offensive analyst

The Bengals have brought back a former assistant for their current coaching staff.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, former Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer is working for Cincinnati as an offensive analyst.

Zimmer is former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s son. He worked under his father with the Bengals in 2013 as an assistant defensive backs coach before going with the elder Zimmer to the Vikings in 2014. Adam Zimmer served as Minnesota’s linebackers coach from 2014-2019 before he was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2020.

Zimmer’s new role with the Bengals represents a shift for him, as he’ll now be working with a different unit. That could make him a more well-rounded coach for whatever his next position is in the league.