Chase Claypool injures shoulder Friday

Getty Images

Steelers receiver Chase Claypool injured his shoulder in Friday’s practice.

Coach Mike Tomlin, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN, said the injury was being evaluated but is “probably not serious.” Tomlin added the team doesn’t have a “high level of concern.”

Claypool was holding his arm in pain before walking off with a trainer.

He had 59 receptions for 860 yards and two touchdowns last season after catching 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie. With JuJu Smith-Schuster gone, Claypool should get more opportunities this season.

The Steelers practiced without defensive back Levi Wallace (illness) and tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) on Friday.