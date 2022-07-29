Colts sign Caeveon Patton, cut Bryan Cox Jr.

Getty Images

The Colts shuffled up their defensive line group on Friday.

The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Caeveon Patton to their 90-man roster. Defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. was cut in a corresponding move.

Patton is in his second stint with the Colts. His first one began when he signed with the team after going undrafted out of Texas State and winning a spot through a pair of tryouts. It ended when he was waived on Wednesday, but he went unclaimed and that left him available to return to the team.

Cox has played in 26 games as a mamber of the Panthers, Browns, and Bills. He has 30 tackles, a half-sack and a fumble recovery in those appearances.