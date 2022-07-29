Cowboys rookie Matt Waletzko injures shoulder

Getty Images

Cowboys rookie offensive tackle Matt Waletzko will miss some time after injuring his shoulder in Thursday’s practice, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

No surgery is required for Waletzko at this time. He will rehab for the time being and see what it looks like later in camp.

The Cowboys drafted Waletzko in the fifth round with the selection they obtained from the Browns in the trade of Amari Cooper.

“We’re still looking at his shoulder injury,” coach Mike McCarthy said, via Moore. “Once we get to next week we’ll have a better handle on it.”

The Cowboys already were thin behind starters Tyron Smith and Terence Steele at tackle, so the team might have to seek some short-term help.