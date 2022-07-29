Dak Prescott: I plan for this to be the golden year

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott turns 29 on Friday and he knows what he wants for his birthday.

Prescott is entering his seventh season as the Cowboys starter and he has not tasted the kind of playoff success that everyone in Dallas would like to see. The Cowboys have played four playoff games and won one since Prescott took the reins of the offense, which has overshadowed the positive things that Prescott has done over the course of his career.

Changing that narrative is Prescott’s goal for this season. He told reporters on Thursday that he plans for this to be “the golden year” in his quest for a title.

“I mean obviously knowing the quarterbacks that played specifically for this team and knowing their legacy and the ones that we hold at the highest standard are the ones that have Super Bowl rings,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “It starts there for me, trying to fill the shoes of those guys that have come before me and do something for this organization that hasn’t been done in a long time.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said this week that the team needs to be “viable” in the postseason in order for it to be considered a successful year. Prescott seems to share that opinion and the two men likely have plenty of company as the stretch without a Super Bowl win continues to grow in Dallas.