Dennis Allen: Taysom Hill out “for a little bit” with ribs injury

Getty Images

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said during the offseason program that he looks at Taysom Hill as a “multiple-position player,” since Jameis Winston is slated to enter the season as New Orleans’ starting quarterback.

But any new wrinkles the team is looking to implement in its first year without Sean Payton have been put on pause for now.

Allen told reporters in his Friday press conference that Hill has been sidelined due to injury.

“Nothing other than, look, he got hit in the ribs yesterday,” Allen said. “He’s going to be out for a little bit. He was out with an injury today and it’s not anything to do with the foot.”

Hill accounted for 426 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns last year, rushing for 374 and making four catches for 52 yards. Allen’s quote does not necessarily make Hill’s injury sound major. But ribs injuries can be unpredictable and depending on the severity, could take significant time to heal.