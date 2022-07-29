Derek Stingley Jr. “on schedule” for season opener

USA Today Sports

Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. did limited work with the team because of a Lisfranc injury and he remains in that category in training camp, but the team doesn’t think he’s at any risk of missing the season opener.

Head coach Lovie Smith said on Friday that Stingley remains on track to join the team in the lineup for their Week 1 home game against the Colts.

“Yes, I do,” Smith said, via D.J. Bien-Amie of ESPN.com. “Whenever a player is coming out with a major injury, this ramp-up period, that’s what it’s for. We’re going to ease him into it. He’s healthy, seeing him run around. We had him doing a few plays. . . . So he’s on schedule.”

Stingley only played three games at LSU last season because of the injury, but the Texans still saw enough of him to make him the third overall pick of this year’s draft. Getting him on the field to open the season would be a good way to start showing that was the right call.