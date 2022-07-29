Derek Wolfe announces his retirement after two offseason hip surgeries

Getty Images

Longtime NFL defensive lineman Derek Wolfe has announced his retirement.

Wolfe had two hip surgeries this offseason and said last month that his primary focus right now is to “try to live a normal life.”

The Broncos selected Wolfe in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft and he played eight seasons in Denver before spending the last two seasons in Baltimore. He didn’t play at all for the Ravens last year because of injuries, and he recently reached an injury settlement with the team.

In a video released today by the Broncos, Wolfe said he had concluded it’s time to walk away.

“After 10 seasons in the NFL I’ve decided it’s time to step away from the game. Time for a new beginning,” Wolfe said.

The 32-year-old Wolfe was part of the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50-winning defense.