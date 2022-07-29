DK Metcalf says he “bluffed” in contract talks, but always wanted to stay in Seattle

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf agreed to a three-year contract extension yesterday, but before he got the deal he wanted, he tried to make Seattle’s front office sweat.

Metcalf admitted that he bluffed in talks with Seahawks General Manager John Schneider, trying to make him think that if he didn’t get the contract he wanted, he’d be looking to leave in free agency next year.

“As much as I bluffed to John, I wasn’t leaving,” Metcalf said.

Given that Metcalf is 24 years old and signed only a three-year deal, he’s highly likely to be back at the negotiating table with the Seahawks again in the not-too-distant future. He may wish then that he hadn’t admitted to bluffing.