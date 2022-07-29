Dolphins expect to have season ticket waiting list for first time in franchise history

Getty Images

Even in their glory days, the Dolphins have never sold well enough to need a waiting list for season tickets. Until now.

The Dolphins told reporters today that they expect to sell out of 2022 season tickets soon, and then begin a waiting list for fans who want 2023 season tickets. It would be the first time in franchise history that they’ve needed a waiting list for season tickets.

Even with stadiums full again in 2021 after the pandemic-affected 2020 season, many NFL teams have struggled to sell tickets. But the Dolphins have been working hard at selling fans on a bright future featuring coach Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Tyreek Hill. Apparently fans are buying what the Dolphins are selling.

The Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since 2000, and until they’re winning playoff games, it’s going to be hard to sustain fan interest. But they seem to be building something right now that the fans in Miami believe in.