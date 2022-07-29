Greg Roman: Lamar Jackson is throwing it better than I’ve ever seen him throw it

Getty Images

The Ravens didn’t see much of Lamar Jackson this offseason. The quarterback worked out on his own, showing up only for the mandatory minicamp.

The team’s first three practices of training camp have shown the Ravens how hard Jackson was working.

On Friday, offensive coordinator Greg Roman gushed about the more muscular Jackson.

“When I shake his hand, it feels a little different,” Roman said.

Jackson has not thrown an interception in three days of practice, Matt Cohen of The Baltimore Sun reports, and Jackson has completed just under 70 percent of his passes. He went 12-of-16 Friday.

“I think it’s the best I’ve ever seen him throw it thus far,” Roman said. “What are we? Three days in? And he’s probably throwing it better than I’ve ever seen him throw it. He’s really worked hard in the offseason, and it’s showing. So we’ve just got to build on that. It’s really exciting, and we’re all very excited.”

Jackson remains wanting for a contract extension as he enters the fifth-year option of his rookie deal with a $23.016 million salary for this season. He is negotiating his own deal, and both Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh expressed optimism that the sides can reach an agreement before the season begins.