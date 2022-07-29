J.R. Sweezy to retire as a Seahawk

Getty Images

After linebacker K.J. Wright retired as a Seahawk earlier this week, another player who won Super Bowl XLVIII with the club plans to do the same.

Per Brady Henderson of ESPN, Seattle has signed offensive lineman J.R. Sweezy to a one-day ceremonial contract for him to retire with the organization.

Sweezy was a seventh-round pick in the 2012 draft converting from defensive lineman to offensive lineman as he entered the league. He became a full-time starter for Seattle in 2013, winning Super Bowl XLVIII over the Broncos. Sweezy spent a year with the Buccaneers in 2017 before heading back to Seattle to start at guard in 2018.

He spent 2019 and 2020 with the Cardinals and training camp in 2021 with the Saints. He did not appear in a game last season.